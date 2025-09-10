TTD Warns Against Unauthorised Srinivasa Kalyanam Events

TIRUPATI: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has threatened legal action against the unauthorised use of its title and logo at a private Sri Venkateswara Kalyanam programme in the United Kingdom.

Devasthanam authorities reacted to an invitation card on WhatsApp that revealed that a body called Sri Advaita Seva Samiti had organised Sri Sridevi Bhudevi Sameta Srinivasa Kalyanamahotsavam at a sports centre in Slough on September 6.

The card prominently displayed the TTD logo, misleading devotees into believing it had been an official event.

In a statement on Tuesday, the TTD clarified that it had not issued any orders permitting the event, nor had the Andhra Pradesh Non-Resident Telugu Society given approval. Investigations revealed that despite describing the event as free, the QR code on the invitation redirected devotees to a payment link demanding £566 as service fees.

Additional promises had been made of distributing Kalyanotsavam laddu prasadam, silver lockets, sarees and framed photographs in the name of TTD.

The devasthanam said the misuse of its name amounts to deceiving devotees and creating confusion. The TTD Vigilance wing is pursuing action against the organisers in this regard.

The temple body declared that no Kalyanam or related ritual can be held under its banner without prior approval. It requested devotees to report any such instances immediately to its Vigilance department.