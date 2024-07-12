TTD Vows Strict Action Against Pranksters at Tirumala

Tirupati: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) said that it will initiate stringent action against the miscreants who creates prank videos at Tirumala.



Some miscreants entered near the Narayanagiri sheds, where devotees are sheltered before being allowed into the queue lines and made prank videos

These pranksters, posing as staff members, tried to bluff the waiting devotees by pretending to open the shelters and allow them into the running queues.

The videos, which have gone viral on social media, have sparked outrage among the devotees and the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD).

The TTD has issued a stern warning, promising stringent action against those involved in this disgraceful act. They have also appealed to the public to refrain from making such prank videos, which not only hurt the sentiments of the devotees but also disrupt the spiritual ambience of the sacred place.