TTD Vigilance Officers Win Medals At World Police And Fire Games

TIRUPATI: Two senior vigilance and security officers from the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) brought laurels to the country by winning medals at the World Police and Fire Games 2025 held in Birmingham, USA.

In the 45+ singles tennis category, A. Surendra, vigilance and security officer from Tirumala, secured the gold medal. In the 55+ singles tennis category, N.T.V. Ram Kumar from the TTD Tirumala vigilance wing won the bronze medal.

The officers represented India at the prestigious international event, which is held every two years and saw participation from nearly 9,000 athletes belonging to police and fire departments from 80 countries.

TTD chairman B. R. Naidu and executive officer J. Syamala Rao congratulated both officers for their achievement. Additional EO Ch. Venkaiah Chowdary, TTD Tirupati JEO V. Veerabrahmam, and chief vigilance and security officer K.V. Murali Krishna also appreciated the duo for their commendable performance.