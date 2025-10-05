TTD Urges Devotees Not to Believe Fake News on Senior Citizens’ Darshan

Tirumala: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has appealed to devotees not to believe false information being circulated on social media regarding the darshan arrangements for senior citizens and differently-abled devotees.

In an official statement, TTD clarified that such reports are completely baseless and misleading. The actual procedure, it said, is that every day, 1,000 senior citizens and differently-abled persons are allowed darshan of Lord Venkateswara through the Senior Citizens/PHC queue line located beside the Tirumala Nambi Temple.

TTD further informed that online quotas for these darshan tickets are released three months in advance. Each ticket holder is entitled to a free laddu worth ₹50. The darshan for this category begins every day at 3 p.m.

The temple body urged devotees not to believe or share fake messages and to rely only on official sources for information. For accurate details, devotees are advised to visit the official websites — [www.tirumala.org](https://www.tirumala.org).