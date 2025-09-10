TTD To Streamline Donation Of Vegetables For Annaprasadam

TIRUPATI: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) is planning to introduce a dynamic system to manage daily donations of 6–7 tonnes of vegetables for its Annaprasadam service. The system will track available vegetables, prevent repetition and ensure a consistent variety in meals served to pilgrims. It will coordinate donations according to their seasonal availability and local growing conditions.

Addressing vegetable donors at Annamaiah Bhavan in Tirumala on Tuesday, TTD additional executive officer (EO) Ch. Venkaiah Chowdary explained that dynamic mapping of vegetables will help manage donations more efficiently, optimise resources, identify supply gaps, and enable better planning during high-demand periods.

“By matching vegetables with the areas they are best grown in and coordinating with donors, we can avoid duplication. Setting up WhatsApp groups can also improve communication with donors,” he underlined.

The additional EO appreciated the donors for their long-standing support since 2004. He requested them to increase their contributions. “Annaprasadam service has expanded significantly over the past year and a half. 96 per cent of the pilgrims have expressed satisfaction with their meals,” he stated.

Annaprasadam deputy EO Rajendra Kumar and special officer (Catering) G.L.N. Shastri briefed the donors about their contributions over the past four years, which have increased by 7 per cent in 2025. Currently, donors supply 25 varieties of vegetables daily. For the upcoming Brahmotsavams, the requirement will rise to 10 tonnes per day. Donors have assured that they will meet the demand.

The Additional EO later felicitated donors from Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh, recognising their crucial role in sustaining the Tirumala Annaprasadam service.