 Top
Home » Southern States » Andhra Pradesh

TTD To Revamp Key Teerthams To Improve Pilgrim Experience

Andhra Pradesh
Avinash P. Subramanyam
20 Jun 2025 11:27 PM IST

The TTD’s Urban Design and Planning Cell is preparing concept plans with the aim of preserving the sanctity of the sites while offering a cleaner, safer experience. Tenders for the Detailed Project Reports will be invited shortly.

TTD To Revamp Key Teerthams To Improve Pilgrim Experience
x
Facilities such as toilets, lockers, sitting areas, and spiritual-themed lighting will be added.—DC Image

Tirupati: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) is launching a major initiative to upgrade the sacred Akashaganga and Papavinasanam teerthams in Tirumala, which attract 10,000–12,000 pilgrims daily.

The proposal, recently approved by the TTD Board, includes redesigning commercial areas, removing encroachments, developing pedestrian pathways, and creating structured parking for all vehicles. Facilities such as toilets, lockers, sitting areas, and spiritual-themed lighting will be added.

The TTD’s Urban Design and Planning Cell is preparing concept plans with the aim of preserving the sanctity of the sites while offering a cleaner, safer experience. Tenders for the Detailed Project Reports will be invited shortly.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
tirumala tirupati devasthanams tirumala 
India Southern States Andhra Pradesh Tirupati 
Avinash P. Subramanyam
About the AuthorAvinash P. Subramanyam
A diligent journalist based in Tirupati, showcasing a strong track record of creative idea generation. Recognized as a team player adept at achieving results. Experienced in reporting on diverse subjects, notably major socio-political events. Active in the field since 2015.

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X