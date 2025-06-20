TTD To Revamp Key Teerthams To Improve Pilgrim Experience

Tirupati: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) is launching a major initiative to upgrade the sacred Akashaganga and Papavinasanam teerthams in Tirumala, which attract 10,000–12,000 pilgrims daily.

The proposal, recently approved by the TTD Board, includes redesigning commercial areas, removing encroachments, developing pedestrian pathways, and creating structured parking for all vehicles. Facilities such as toilets, lockers, sitting areas, and spiritual-themed lighting will be added.

The TTD’s Urban Design and Planning Cell is preparing concept plans with the aim of preserving the sanctity of the sites while offering a cleaner, safer experience. Tenders for the Detailed Project Reports will be invited shortly.