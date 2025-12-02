TTD to Release Vaikuntha Dwaram Online Lucky Dip Results Today at 2 PM

Tirumala: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) will release the list of devotees selected through the online lucky dip for Vaikuntha Dwaram darshan—scheduled to begin on December 30—today (Tuesday) at 2 PM.

The registration process, which began on November 27, concluded on Monday at 5 PM. According to TTD IT DGM Venkateswara Naidu, a total of 9,55,703 registrations were received, covering details of 24,05,237 devotees.

Devotees selected in the lucky dip will receive an SMS with a link, through which they can download their free darshan tokens. As per information available, TTD will issue 57,000 tokens for December 30, 64,000 tokens for December 31, and 55,000 tokens for January 1.

For the remaining seven days of the Vaikuntha Dwaram period, devotees without tokens will be allowed direct entry.

Meanwhile, TTD will also release daily quotas of 15,000 Special Entry Darshan (₹300) tickets and 1,000 Srivani darshan tickets online on December 5.