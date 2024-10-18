TTD to release online quota for January 2025 darshan

TIRUPATI: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) is all set to release the online quota of accommodation and darshan for the month of January 2025.

The Srivari Arjitha seva tickets electronic DIP registration will open at 10 a.m. on Saturday, October 19, and close at 10 a.m. on October 21. Following this, tickets for Srivari Arjitha Sevas, including Kalyanam, Unjal Seva, Arjitha Brahmotsavam and Sahasra Deepalankara, will be available for booking from 10 a.m. on October 22. Virtual Seva tickets will be released at 3 p.m. on the same day.

Tokens to perform Tirumala Angapradakshinam will open for booking from 10 a.m. on October 23. On the same day at 11 a.m., darshan and accommodation quota for SRIVANI Trust donors will open. Special darshan tickets for senior citizens and physically challenged devotees will be available from 3 p.m. on October 23.

Devotees opting for Special Entry Darshan (₹300) can book the tickets from 10 a.m. on October 24. Accommodation quota for both Tirumala and Tirupati will be available from 3 p.m. on October 24.

Devotees planning their visit can secure their tickets and accommodation in advance by logging into the official TTD portal.