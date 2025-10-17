TTD To Release January 2026 Darshan And Accommodation Quota

TIRUPATI: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has announced the schedule for the online release of various darshan and accommodation quotas for the month of January 2026.

According to TTD, the Arjitha Seva tickets and Anga Pradakshina tokens for January will be released online at 10 AN on October 19. Devotees can register online for the electronic dip for these Seva tickets until 10 AM on October 21. Successful applicants who make the payment between October 21 and 23 by noon will be allotted the tickets.

The Arjitha Seva tickets for Kalyanotsavam, Unjal Seva, Arjitha Brahmotsavam, and Sahasra Deepalankara Seva will be released online at 10 AM on October 23. The quota for virtual Seva services and their respective darshan slots will be made available on the same day at 3 PM.

The SRIVANI Trust Darshan quota will be released at 11 AM on October 24. On the same day, at 3 PM, TTD will release the free special darshan quota for senior citizens, persons with disabilities, and those suffering from chronic illnesses to facilitate their visit to the temple.

The Special Entry Darshan (₹300) ticket quota will be released at 10 AM on October 25, followed by the accommodation quota for Tirumala and Tirupati at 3 PM on the same day. TTD officials advised devotees to book their tickets only through the official TTD website and avoid relying on unauthorised sources.