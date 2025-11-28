TTD To Phase In Electric Vehicles On Tirumala Hills

TIRUPATI: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) is planning a major transition to electric vehicles on the Tirumala hills as part of efforts to curb pollution and protect the environment.

At a meeting held on Friday at Padmavathi Rest House in Tirupati, TTD additional EO Ch. Venkaiah Chowdary met representatives from the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, APSRTC, the State Transport Department and senior TTD officials.

Venkaiah Chowdary said TTD has begun the process of replacing ageing diesel and petrol vehicles with electric ones, following Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu’s direction to make Tirumala a pollution-free pilgrimage centre. Electric buses will be introduced first on the Tirupati–Tirumala ghat roads, followed by taxis and rental vehicles, which will be converted in phases.

During the meeting, senior consultant Kunal Joshi from the Union ministry made a presentation explaining infrastructure and logistical requirements. Officials were instructed to prepare a detailed report based on these recommendations.

The Additional EO said the consultants’ suggestions will be placed before the next TTD Trust Board meeting, after which appropriate orders will be issued to accelerate the migration of TTD and state-run vehicles to electric models.

TTD DFO Phanikumar Naidu, Vigilance and Security Officer Surendra, IT Deputy General Manager Venkateswarlu Naidu and officials from APSRTC, the State Transport Department and the Police Department attended the meeting.