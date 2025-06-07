TTD To Modernise Alipiri Toll Plaza For Smoother Tirumala Access

Nellore: TD executive officer (EO) J. Shyamala Rao has instructed officials to upgrade the Alipiri Toll Plaza into a state-of-the-art screening and inspection centre, aimed at improving convenience for devotees visiting Tirumala.

During a review meeting held at the EO’s chamber on Saturday, Shyamala Rao emphasised that the transformation of the toll plaza into a modern, high-tech inspection facility would accelerate the scanning of luggage and vehicles, thereby reducing waiting times for pilgrims. He stressed the importance of efficient screening of two-, four-, and six-wheeler vehicles.

The EO directed officials to prepare a detailed project report covering critical areas such as manpower requirements, the adoption of advanced scanning technologies, streamlined queue management, staff training for security protocols, and the installation of modern CCTV systems.

He also proposed studying baggage handling systems at international airports to incorporate best practices. TTD’s IT and Vigilance departments were tasked with devising mechanisms to provide real-time updates to devotees about the status of their deposited luggage, ensuring safe and timely delivery to Tirumala.

In response to recent complaints regarding difficulties in receiving Divya Darshan tokens (meant for devotees trekking via footpath), Shyamala Rao announced the temporary relocation of the token distribution centre to the Bhudevi Complex at Alipiri from Friday evening.

At present, an average of 5,000 tokens are being issued daily at the Bhudevi Complex for pilgrims using the Alipiri footpath. He added that transportation and security arrangements have been bolstered to ensure smooth functioning.

The EO further informed that once clearance is obtained from the Archaeology Department, token distribution would commence at Srinivasa Mangapuram as well. During his inspection, he interacted with devotees at the Bhudevi Complex, gathering feedback, with pilgrims expressing satisfaction over the new arrangements.

Following the meeting, the EO, accompanied by senior officials, inspected the Alipiri Toll Plaza, reviewed operations at the luggage scanning centre, and personally oversaw the token distribution process.

Additional EO C.H. Venkayya Chowdary, JEO V. Veerabrahmam, CV & SO Muralikrishna, Tirupati district SP Harshavardhan Raju, and CE T.V. Satyanarayana were present during the visit.



