TTD to Hold Koil Alwar Tirumanjanam Ahead of Tirumala Brahmotsavams

Tirupati: The Koil Alwar Tirumanjanam ritual will be observed at the Srivari Temple in Tirumala on September 16, ahead of the annual Brahmotsavams of Sri Venkateswara Swamy, scheduled from September 24 to October 2.

Koil Alwar Tirumanjanam, which literally translates to the purification of the sanctum and temple premises, is performed four times a year in accordance with the Agama Shastra. The ritual is held on the Tuesdays preceding Ugadi, Anivara Asthanam, Vaikuntha Ekadasi, and the annual Brahmotsavams.

The ceremony involves cleansing the sanctum sanctorum and surroundings with a fragrant mixture known as “Parimalam”, prepared with camphor, sandalwood, saffron, turmeric and kichiligadda. During the purification, the main idol of Sri Venkateswara is covered with a white cloth, while all the other deities, lamps, and puja objects are brought out, cleansed, and restored after the process. The ritual is followed by special poojas and offerings once the sanctum is reopened.

In view of this, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has announced the cancellation of VIP Break Darshan, except for protocol dignitaries, on September 16. Letters of recommendation will not be accepted on September 15. The Ashtadala Pada Padmaradhana Seva has also been cancelled on the day of the ritual. TTD has requested devotees to cooperate with the arrangements.

Meanwhile, TTD Trust Board chairman B.R. Naidu, along with executive officer Anil Kumar Singhal, additional EO Ch. Venkaiah Chowdary, and chief vigilance and security officer K.V. Muralikrishna inspected the four mada streets in Tirumala on Sunday.

Speaking to the media, the chairman said elaborate arrangements are being made for the smooth conduct of the Brahmotsavams. This includes special illumination, floral decorations, and installation of over 30 LED screens to telecast live Vahana Sevas and related rituals for devotees.

Temporary galleries, harati points, toilets, and mobile toilets are also being set up across the East, West, North, and South mada streets to ensure adequate facilities for pilgrims attending the grand annual festival.