TTD To Hold Anivara Asthanam Festival

Nellore: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) on Saturday announced that the VIP break darshan issued on recommendation letters will be cancelled on July 15 and 16 due to the annual Anivara Asthanam, which will be conducted on July 16. The festival is held to mark the commencement of the temple’s annual accounts in honour of the presiding deity- Lord Srinivasa.

On the day of Anivara Asthanam, the Utsava idols of Sri Malayappa Swamy and His two consorts, Sridevi and Bhudevi, will be taken out on the Sarvabhoopala Vahanam to the Bangaru Vakili, accompanied by the idol of Senapathi Sri Viswaksena.

A distinctive aspect of this festival is the presentation of the previous year’s financial accounts by the principal officers to the deity, indicating the ‘Lord’ finds them suitable for their positions. New books will also be issued to record finances for the next fiscal year. This entire process is referred to as “Asthanam” and will take place inside the sanctum sanctorum near Bangaru Vakili.

Special pujas, prasadam offerings and Kainkaryams will be performed for the Utsava idols as well as the main deity simultaneously.

As part of the ritual, the executive officer, Jeeyangars and other temple officials offer sacred silk clothes to the deities. In the evening, a special flower-decorated palanquin is arranged as part of the Asthanam ceremony.

The TTD garden department takes responsibility for preparing the floral palanquin. Every year, it is decorated according to a specific theme, such as the Dasavatara. The exquisite floral arrangements offer a visual treat for devotees.

In connection with this festival, the Koil Alwar Tirumanjanam, a traditional temple cleansing ritual, will be performed on July 15.

Due to these festivities, VIP break darshans will remain cancelled on July 15 and 16. Accordingly, no recommendation letters for VIP break darshans will be accepted on July 14 and 15, except for protocol dignitaries.

TTD requested the devotees to kindly take note of this and cooperate accordingly.