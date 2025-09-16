TTD To File Cases Against False Allegations

TIRUPATI: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Trust Board has decided to register criminal cases against individuals making baseless allegations and spreading false propaganda against the institution. The decision was taken at the board meeting held at Annamayya Bhavan in Tirumala on Tuesday, chaired by TTD chairman B.R. Naidu.

Briefing the media along with TTD executive officer Anil Kumar Singhal and additional EO Ch. Venkaiah Chowdary, the chairman said that in recent times, deliberate misinformation campaigns were being carried out without any evidence, damaging the reputation of the TTD. “We will not tolerate such activities any longer. The board has resolved that anyone making unfounded allegations will face criminal cases. Strict action will be taken and those attempting to damage the sanctity of Tirumala will end up behind bars,” he said.

Naidu further said that following the directions of Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, the board has decided to take up the construction of 1,000 temples in Dalit localities across the state in the first phase. He said that up to six temples will be built in each Assembly constituency using SRIVANI Trust funds. “This programme is aimed at promoting Hindu dharma and checking religious conversions,” he explained.

The TTD chairman said elaborate arrangements were being made for the Salakatla Brahmotsavams scheduled from September 24 to October 2. He revealed that for the first time in TTD’s history, ISRO’s services would be utilised to assess the flow of devotees and regulate crowd management. “With ISRO and L&T teams’ support, we can count the number of devotees, monitor the rush in real time and take immediate steps for better regulation,” he stated.

Naidu informed that the festivities would commence with Ankurarpanam on September 23, followed by Dwajarohanam on September 24. He said the Chief Minister would present ‘Pattu Vasthralu’ to the deity on behalf of the state government and participate in the Pedda Sesha Vahanam later that night. On September 25, the Chief Minister would inaugurate Sri Venkatadri Nilayam and release the 2026 TTD calendars and diaries.

The chairman explained that special darshan for senior citizens, differently abled, NRIs, and parents with infants would be suspended between September 23 and October 2, while break darshan would be restricted to protocol dignitaries. Two-wheelers would not be allowed into Tirumala from September 27 night until September 29 evening, he added.

Naidu also said that the board approved the construction of a Lord Venkateswara temple at Kolikoppa village in Belagavi district of Karnataka, apart from sanctioning development works at temples in Anantavaram, Valmikipuram, and Tarigonda. He further revealed that land worth ₹89.54 lakh was donated by Hyderabad-based philanthropists at Kaza village in Guntur district, which the board has resolved to accept.