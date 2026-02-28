TTD To Build Additional Annaprasadam Complex, Modern Kitchen in Tirumala With Reliance Support

Tirupati: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) will construct an additional Annaprasadam complex and a modern kitchen in Tirumala with advanced technology, following an offer from Reliance to donate between ₹100 crore and ₹120 crore for the project.

TTD chairman B.R. Naidu said the trust board approved the works to strengthen free meal services for the steadily increasing number of pilgrims. Addressing a press conference in Tirumala on Saturday along with Executive Officer M. Ravichandra, he said the new facilities would enhance capacity while improving hygiene, efficiency and safety in the preparation and distribution of Annaprasadam.

The board also sanctioned Rs 118.89 crore for upgrades in TTD educational institutions, including digital classrooms, additional hostel blocks, kitchen modernisation and other infrastructure improvements, in line with the directions of Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and recommendations of the board’s sub-committee.

To facilitate offerings by devotees, the trust board decided to introduce the “Srivari Mudupu Patram” scheme on a pilot basis. Under the initiative, devotees can make vow payments through UPI at counters in Tirumala and place the issued offering slips in the temple hundi, eliminating the need to carry cash or coins.

Among other decisions, the board approved changes to SRIVANI Trust guidelines in view of rising construction costs, sanctioned Rs 20.17 crore for the construction of a dry island for installation of a 108-ft Jambavan statue at Ontimitta, and cleared the takeover of land allotted for Srivari temples at Coimbatore, Guwahati, Belagavi and Mokama near Patna.

For the annual Brahmotsavam of the Kodandarama Swamy temple at Ontimitta, the board approved free distribution of one Tirumala laddu to around 70,000 devotees attending the Sitarama Kalyanam on April 1, besides sanctioning Rs 4.25 crore for illumination, public address systems and LED displays.

To strengthen security arrangements, the trust board approved deployment of 356 personnel in Tirupati and 371 in Tirumala through the Army Welfare Placement Organisation, installation of X-ray baggage scanners and door-frame metal detectors at the Alipiri check-point at a cost of Rs 8 crore, and establishment of a Rs 10.75-crore command-and-control centre in Tirupati to monitor security across TTD institutions.

The board also cleared development works worth Rs 11.28 crore for TTD goshalas in Tirumala and Tirupati and the SV Incubation Centre at Palamaner, sanctioned Rs 14.2 crore for construction of SV Divya Kshetram in Parvathipuram Manyam district, and resolved to recommend the promotion of 51 temple attendants as archakas.

Meanwhile, the TTD chairman warned that strict legal action would be initiated against individuals posting false or misleading content about Tirumala on social media that could hurt the sentiments of devotees.