TTD to accept recommendation letters from Telangana MLAs, MPs, and MLCs

Hyderabad: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has made a significant decision regarding the recommendation letters from people's representatives in Telangana. TTD chairman B.R. Naidu announced that Chandrababu Naidu has agreed to accept these recommendation letters from Telangana's MLAs, MPs, and MLCs.

These letters will be accepted four days a week, with two opportunities for break darshans and another two for Rs 300 darshans each week.





