TTD to Honour Telangana MLAs’ Letters for Darshan, Naidu Writes to Revanth

Hyderabad: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) has agreed to honour recommendation letters issued by Telangana's MLAs, MLCs, and MPs to devotees in Telangana for facilitating special darshan of Lord Venkateshwara at the Tirumala temple. The decision was finalised during a meeting between Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and TTD board chairman B.R. Naidu on Monday.

On Monday, Naidu confirmed the decision in a letter written to Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Monday. Reacting to the decision, Revanth Reddy expressed his gratitude to Naidu. The decision comes following a letter that Revanth Reddy had written to the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister on December 16.

In the letter, Revanth Reddy highlighted the deep-rooted bond between the people of Telangana and the Tirumala temple, and the ever-growing number of pilgrims from Telangana visiting Tirumala. Revanth Reddy requested that the tradition of allowing Telangana legislators to recommend devotees for darshan be reinstated, which was halted after the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh in 2014.

Responding positively, Naidu stated in his letter that the decision was taken in the spirit of fostering good relations between Telugu-speaking states. To balance the needs of both VIPs and ordinary devotees, Andhra Pradesh has outlined clear guidelines for this arrangement.

As per the new provisions each MLA, MLC, and MP from Telangana will be allowed to submit two letters of recommendation for VIP Break Darshan (₹500 ticket) and two letters for Special Entry Darshan (₹300 ticket) on any two days of the week (Monday to Thursday), totalling four letters per week.

Each recommendation letter will permit up to six devotees to avail the darshan.

The gesture is being widely appreciated as a step toward strengthening ties between the two states, united by their shared heritage and devotion to Lord Venkateswara. Devotees and representatives from Telangana have welcomed this decision, hoping it will make their spiritual journeys more convenient and fulfilling.

Telangana Legislative Assembly Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar and Legislative Council Chairman Gutha Sukender Reddy on Monday expressed their gratitude to the AP Chief Minister and also thanked the TTD board chairman for promptly bringing the requests of Telangana legislators to the notice of the AP Chief Minister.