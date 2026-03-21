TTD Temples Should Be Developed into Advanced Spiritual Centers: AP CM

Tirumala: The Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, Nara Chandrababu Naidu, directed that temples managed by Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams be developed into highly advanced spiritual centers.

On Saturday, he conducted a review at the Artificial Intelligence-based Integrated Command and Control Center located in the Vaikuntham Queue Complex in Tirumala. Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister emphasized strengthening systems to proactively identify and immediately resolve any inconvenience faced by devotees. He said that facilities provided to devotees—from the moment they enter queue lines until they complete darshan and begin their return journey—should be continuously monitored through the Command Control Center.

To preserve the sanctity of Tirumala, he suggested installing advanced CCTV cameras and facial recognition systems to prevent undesirable activities. Officials informed him that these systems are already being implemented on a pilot basis. He also instructed authorities to take measures to prevent pollution in Tirumala in the future and to prepare action plans for constructing more temples to promote devotion. He noted that schemes like Annadanam (free meals) and Pranadanam (health services) are being successfully implemented and advised expanding Pranadanam services to provide better medical care.

The Chief Minister further directed that volunteers participating in Srivari Seva be trained according to their skills and that their services be utilized across all TTD temples. He also emphasized that the policies implemented by TTD should serve as guidelines for other temples across the country. He called for effective queue management through the Integrated Command Control Center.

Earlier, officials gave a PowerPoint presentation on the services of the Command Control Center. They explained that Artificial Intelligence is being used to predict devotee crowd levels in advance and to utilize resources efficiently. They also stated that laddu preparation, sales, and storage are being comprehensively monitored.

Additionally, with the support of several NRI donors, services provided through the Command Control Center via the Karya Foundation were explained virtually to the Chief Minister by donor Vejendla Jayaprasad from the United States.