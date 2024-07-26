TTD Stresses on Quality of Food in Tirumala, Price List Display Must for All Eateries

Tirupati: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams is taking steps to improve food safety and quality for pilgrims visiting Tirumala. The temple trust is taking help from the food safety department to train the Annaprasadam staff, hoteliers and vendors in Tirumala.

TTD Executive Officer Syamala Rao stated this at an awareness meeting in Tirumala on Friday attended by representatives from the Janata Canteens etc. The EO emphasised the entity’s commitment to enhance food safety standards. The pilgrims would be ensured of hygienic, healthy and tasty food at reasonable prices, he said.

Food safety director Purnachandra Rao explained about proper hygienic and sanitary practices that restaurants and eateries in Tirumala should follow. He highlighted the physical, chemical and biological hazards associated with food and stressed the need for proper handling and storage.

He also outlined the penalties for violating food safety laws and regulations.

TTD EO Syamala Rao announced that all Big and Janata Canteen operators have until August 5 to align their activities with food safety standards. They must display price lists for all menu items or face hefty fines. He asked the AP Tourism Development Corporation to run more hotels and set an example to others in hygiene, quality and quantity.

Meanwhile, TTD is contemplating extending food safety training to smaller hotel operators and vendors in Tirumala. JEO Veerabrahmam, deputy EO (health) Asha Jyothi, additional health officer Sunil Kumar deputy EO Vijayalakshmi and catering special officer GLN Shastry were present.