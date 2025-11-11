TTD Staffer Held for Duping Pilgrims With Fake Darshan Promises

Tirupati: A Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) employee was arrested by Tirumala II Town Police on Tuesday for allegedly collecting money from pilgrims by falsely promising special darshan and accommodation. The accused, Male Shankarayya, was taken into custody in Tirumala and produced before court.

Police said Shankarayya, a mazdoor in the TTD engineering department, had not reported for duty for nearly two years but used his employee identity to approach pilgrims seeking easier access. He allegedly claimed he could arrange break darshan, Arjitha Seva tickets and accommodation rooms, collecting money mostly through the digital payment network of middlemen.

Investigators said he used forged recommendation letters and maintained links with individuals purportedly associated with public representatives. TTD Vigilance personnel assisted in tracing him after months of evasion.

Police are verifying the number of victims and the total money involved. They urged pilgrims to use only official TTD counters and the online booking system for darshan and accommodation.