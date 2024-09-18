TTD: Special Entry Darshan tickets for December from September 24

Tirupati: Registrations for Srivari Arjitha Seva tickets are made available from Wednesday. The devotees can make registrations starting today at 10 am till 10 am,September 20.



Srivari Arjitha Seva tickets quota for the services like Kalyan, Unjal Seva, Arjitha Brahmotsavam and Sahasra Deepalankara Seva for December will be available for booking on September 21.



Also the online seva (Virtual participation0 and connected Darshan quota for Kalyanotsavam, Unjal Seva, Arjitha Brahmotsavam& Sahasra Deepalankara Sevas of Srivari Temple, Tirumala for December will be available for booking from 3 pm on September 21.



Tirumala Angapradakshinam tokens for December will be available for booking from 10 am on September 23.



Special Entry Darshan Rs 300 tickets for December will be available for booking from September 24.



The accommodation quota for December will be made available for booking from September 24.

