TTD Serves Legal Notices On Misuse Of Tirupati Laddu’s GI Tag

Tirupati: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has initiated legal proceedings against multiple vendors and online platforms for unauthorised use of the label “Tirumala Laddu” despite its geographical indication (GI) tag.



The temple governing panel has cited several instances of marketing/selling of products by these entities that falsely promote them as the temple’s prasadam.Legal notices were issued through Sahadeva Law Chambers to PushMyCart (operated by Mahita LLC) and Transact Foods Ltd, among others. These entities were using the Tirumala Laddu name without authorization and misled consumers by implying a connection with the Tirumala temple.In response to the notices, PushMyCart announced that it had suspended the product’s listings, pending a review of the issue. Other platforms have also taken down similar listings following the TTD action.TTD executive officer J. Syamala Rao said, “We are committed to protecting the integrity of the laddu prasadam. The Tirumala Laddu is a religious offering with spiritual and cultural values. We are pursuing legal steps to prevent unauthorised use and safeguard devotees’ trust,” he said.The GI tag for the Tirupati Laddu was secured in 2009 under the Geographical Indications of Goods (Registration and Protection) Act, 1999. The GI status restricts the use of the name to the laddus prepared within the Tirumala temple through a prescribed method under the supervision of temple priests.The prasadam is made by Vaikhanasa Brahmins in the temple’s potu (kitchen), using a fixed recipe known as Dittam, which includes specified quantities of cashews, raisins, almonds, sugar candy and gram flour.The laddu’s historical reference dates back to 1480, when a sweet known as ‘manoharam’ found a mention in some inscriptions. By the early 19th Century, it became part of the daily rituals in a loose form. The current ball-shaped version was introduced in 1940 to improve the laddus’ shelf life and ensure ease of distribution.Currently, TTD prepares over 3.5 lakh laddus per day for the pilgrims. While modern equipment is used of late, the preparation continues as per traditional protocols. The prasadam remains heavily subsidised and is not intended for unauthorised commercial sale, TTD has clarified.