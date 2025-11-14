TTD Seeks Top-Grade Rice To Improve Annaprasadam Quality

TIRUPATI: TTD additional executive officer Ch. Venkaiah Chowdary has urged rice millers from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana to supply only superior-quality rice for Annaprasadam, emphasising that rice quality directly affects the taste served to lakhs of devotees daily.

At a review meeting in Tirumala on Thursday with representatives of both states’ Rice Millers Associations, the Additional EO stressed strict adherence to prescribed standards. He directed that rice be cleared for Annaprasadam only after tasting cooked samples to ensure uniform quality.

With a daily requirement of nearly 20,000 kg of rice across Tirumala, Tiruchanoor and local temples, he instructed millers to submit monthly supply schedules to streamline procurement. The current AP–Telangana supply ratio stands at 60:40.

Officials were told to hold virtual meetings with millers every month and share feedback, with monthly Annaprasadam quality reports—collected through Srivari Sevaks—being forwarded to the associations for improvement.

Representatives from Hyderabad-based Gubba Cold Storage Infrastructure presented advanced storage options. The Additional EO asked officials to examine suitable storage solutions and involve the State Warehousing Department, FSSAI and CFTRI to assess requirements for establishing an advanced cold-storage unit for TTD.