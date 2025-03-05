TTD Seeks Land in State Capitals for Srivari Temples

Tirupati: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams has written to chief ministers, seeking allocation of land in various state capitals for construction of Sri Venkateswara Swamy temples.

This move follows an advice from chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu as part of an effort to spread the spiritual aura of Lord Venkateswara across the country. In the letter, TTD chairman BR Naidu stressed that “temples are not just spiritual centers but they also contribute to societal development.”

“Temple tourism plays a significant role in the country’s progress, drawing millions of devotees. Establishing Srivari temples in every state capital will strengthen cultural heritage and serve the spiritual needs of the people,” he said.

TTD is seeking a minimum of 10 acres of land, preferably in prime areas with road connectivity. The temples would be constructed by recourse to Agama Sastra principles, comprising the main sanctum for Lord Balaji, sub-temples for his consorts, a kitchen (Potu) for preparing Naivedyam and essential facilities like Utsava Mandapam, Pushkarini and pilgrim amenities complexes.

The letter said, “The Tirumala temple is considered the religious capital of Hindus, with a long history of royal patronage from various dynasties. The land should be allotted free of cost, while the construction would be funded either by TTD or through donations from devotees.”

Once completed, the temples will be managed by TTD, ensuring that the rituals and sevas are conducted with the same sanctity as in Tirumala.

Currently, TTD has temples in New Delhi, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bhubaneswar and Visakhapatnam while construction is progressing in Navi Mumbai. “We are committed to building these temples, bringing Lord Venkateswara’s presence to every part of the country,” BR Naidu said.