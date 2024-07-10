TTD seeks culinary expertise to uplift Annaprasadam service

TIRUPATI: In a bid to elevate its famed Annaprasadam service, Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) is seeking the guidance of culinary experts. A team of South Indian chefs met with TTD officials on Tuesday to recommend improvements for the food offered to millions of devotees annually.

The meeting, held at the Gokulam Rest House, saw the expert panel propose measures to enhance taste, quality, and hygiene.

Following a visit to the Matrusri Tarigonda Vengamamba Annaprasadam Complex (MTVAC), the chefs commended the current offering's taste, considering the massive scale.

However, they suggested a gap analysis, standardised procedures (SOPs), and staff training programs to ensure consistent quality. Additionally, they recommended establishing an in-house quality control lab, a sustainable waste management system, and more frequent cleaning and maintenance. Modernisation through equipment mechanisation and appointing a food analyst for regular testing were also proposed.

TTD executive officer Y. Syamala Rao welcomed the suggestions and promised a concrete action plan based on feasibility. The meeting included TTD joint executive officer V. Veerabrahmam, senior officials, and members of the South India Chefs Association.