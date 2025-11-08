TTD Reviews Pilgrim Feedback, Plans Smart Parking App

Nellore: Additional executive officer of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), Ch. Venkaiah Chowdary, on Saturday reviewed feedback received from pilgrims on various amenities and services offered by TTD.

The review meeting, held at the SPRH meeting hall in Tirumala, saw the participation of heads from multiple TTD departments. Acting on Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu’s directive, TTD has been collecting pilgrim feedback over the past year through IVRS, WhatsApp, and physical surveys conducted by Srivari Sevaks.

The additional EO examined October’s feedback on facilities including queue management, Annaprasadam, sanitation, signage, Kalyanakatta, luggage and laddu counters, and coconut and agarbatti stalls. After detailed discussions, he instructed departmental heads to act on devotees’ suggestions and ensure continuous inspections of amenities along both pedestrian routes, particularly toilets and drinking water points.

Chowdary also stressed regulating food and taxi prices in Tirumala through regular checks. He directed officials to provide gloves for Srivari Sevaks serving Annaprasadam and to set up Help Desks at Kalyanakatta and Laddu counters for pilgrim assistance.

Highlighting that the feedback mechanism has become a crucial administrative tool, he urged departments to demonstrate visible improvement before the next review.

Later, representatives from Gopark Technology Pvt Ltd presented a smart parking management proposal featuring a mobile app for advance parking reservations and designated parking zones to reduce congestion.

Heads of various TTD departments attended the meeting.