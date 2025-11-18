TTD Reserves First Three Days Of Vaikunta Dwara Darshan For Online Token-holders

TIRUPATI: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) trust board has announced that during the first three days of the ten-day Vaikunta Ekadasi period (December 30, 31 and January 1, 2026) only devotees who secure Sarva Darshan tokens through the online e-dip system will be permitted Vaikunta Dwara Darshan. The annual Vaikunta Dwara Darshan will be held from December 30 to January 8, with arrangements planned to ensure priority for ordinary devotees.

The TTD trust board held an emergency meeting on Tuesday to review preparations for the upcoming Vaikunta Ekadasi and New Year rush. Speaking to reporters after the meeting, TTD Chairman B.R. Naidu said the first three days would be reserved exclusively for online token-holders to manage crowd pressure and ensure smoother darshan.

Registrations for the online e-dip will be open from November 27 to December 1, and tokens will be allotted through the dip process on December 2. All other forms of darshan, apart from those holding the e-dip tokens, will remain cancelled for the first three days. From January 2 to 8, devotees without tickets or tokens will be allowed for Sarva Darshan as usual.

Naidu said the arrangements were made in line with the directions of Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, giving priority to common devotees. “A total of eight lakh Vaikunta Darshan tokens will be issued. Of the total 182 hours of darshan during the ten days, 164 hours have been set aside for ordinary devotees”, he added.

For the seven days after January 1, TTD will release 15,000 Special Entry Darshan (₹300) tickets online each day, along with 1,000 SRIVANI trust linked break darshan tickets. Except for protocol dignitaries who visit personally, all recommendation-based darshans will remain cancelled during these days. For Tirumala locals, 5,000 Sarva Darshan tokens will be issued online each day on January 6, 7 and 8.

The chairman also said the Chief Minister will lay the foundation stone on November 27 for the second prakaram of the Sri Venkateswara temple in Amaravati. Referring to the Parakamani case, the board requested a fair and transparent investigation and resolved that strict action should be taken against those responsible.