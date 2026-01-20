TTD Relocates LPG Storage Facility Due to Safety Concerns in Tirumala

Tirupati: The long-standing safety concern over the storage of large quantities of LPG cylinders near the public areas in Tirumala is being addressed with the completion of a new gas facility at Thiru Venkata Padham on the outer ring road

For years, the LPG used for daily cooking at the Potu (temple kitchen) and the Annaprasadam complex of the TTD was stored at Allamathota, within the temple zone. About 30 metric tonnes of LPG, stored in three bullets, has been handled at this location.

Officials felt the proximity of the storage facility to the shrine and nearby fuel stations posed safety concerns. Fire incidents reported at the Potu in 2013 and 2019 added to these worries.

Recently, the state government ordered a special inspection of hazardous installations following gas leak incidents elsewhere.

During inspections in Tirumala, deputy chief inspector of factories, Chittoor, Sivakumar Reddy, advised that continuing LPG storage in a crowded and sensitive area involved a risk. He asked TTD to ensure compliance with safety rules, including preparation of onsite and offsite emergency plans and mock drills. The main recommendation was to move the LPG storage away from the temple’s core area.

Following these observations, TTD identified a new site at Thiru Venkata Padham. The land, measuring 1.83 acres in Survey No. 592/P, is located away from the congested temple area and provides sufficient buffer space for safer handling of LPG, including the use of mounded-type storage bullets.

Technical discussions and joint inspections were carried out with IOCL, which supplies LPG to Tirumala. The corporation agreed to execute the project at an estimated cost of Rs 8.13 crore, by way of a donation to TTD, while following all prescribed safety and statutory norms.

The project received necessary clearances from the district administration, and land allotment orders were issued in November 2025.

With construction under way at the new site, TTD said the shift would help address safety concerns around the temple area. Once the facility becomes operational, LPG storage would be moved out of the core zone, while maintaining uninterrupted fuel supply for the daily prasadam and annadanam activities in Tirumala.