TTD Releases Schedule for June Darshan, Accommodation

Tirupati: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) on Monday announced the schedule for the online release of darshan, seva and accommodation quotas for June 2026 at Tirumala Temple.

According to TTD, the quota for Srivari Arjita Seva tickets, including Suprabhatam Seva, Thomala Seva, Archana Seva, and Ashtadala Pada Padmaradhana Seva, will be released online on March 18 at 10 am. Devotees can register for the electronic dip until 10 am on March 20, and those allotted tickets must complete payment between March 20 and 22 (before noon) to confirm their bookings.

Tickets for sevas such as Kalyanotsavam, Unjal Seva, Arjita Brahmotsavam, Jyeshtabhishekam, and Sahasra Deepalankara Seva will be released on March 21 at 10 am, while the quota for virtual sevas along with darshan slots will be made available at 3 pm the same day. The online quota for Anga Pradakshinam tokens will be released on March 23 at 10 am, followed by SRIVANI Trust-linked darshan tickets at 11 am.

Free special darshan tokens for senior citizens, persons with disabilities and devotees with chronic ailments will be released online on March 23 at 3 pm. The quota for Special Entry Darshan tickets will be released on March 24 at 10 am, while accommodation bookings in Tirumala and Tirupati will open at 3 pm the same day. TTD urged devotees to book tickets and accommodation only through its official website.