TTD Releases Online Booking Schedule For May Darshan, Accommodation

TIRUPATI: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) on Monday released the schedule for the online release of various darshan, accommodation and seva quotas for the month of May 2026. The booking process will begin on February 18 and continue in phases till February 27 through the official TTD website.

According to TTD, the quota for Arjitha Seva tickets, including Suprabhatam, Thomala, Archana and Ashtadala Pada Padmaradhana, for May will be released online on February 18 at 10 am. Devotees can register for the electronic dip till 10 am on February 20. Those allotted tickets should complete payment between February 20 and 22 before 12 noon to confirm their bookings.

Tickets for Kalyanotsavam, Unjal Seva, Arjitha Brahmotsavam and Sahasra Deepalankara Seva will be released online on February 21 at 10 am. The quota for virtual sevas and their associated darshan slots will be made available the same day at 3 pm. TTD said the quota for Anga Pradakshina tokens will be released on February 23 at 10 am, followed by SRIVANI trust darshan tickets at 11 am. Free special darshan tokens for senior citizens, differently-abled persons and devotees with chronic ailments will be released online on February 23 at 3 pm.

The quota for `300 Special Entry Darshan tickets will be released on February 24 at 10 am, while the accommodation quota for rooms at Tirumala and Tirupati will open the same day at 3 pm. The quota for Srivari Seva and Parakamani Seva for April 2026 will be released on February 27 at 3 pm. TTD has advised devotees to book Arjitha Sevas, darshan tickets and accommodation only through its official website and avoid middlemen.