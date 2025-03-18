TTD Releases June Srivari Arjitha Sevas & Special Darshan Tokens Online

Tirupati: The quota for Srivari Arjitha Sevas such as Suprabhatam, Thomala, Archana, and Ashtadala Pada Padmaradhana for June were released online by TTD on Tuesday. Online registration for these electronic lucky dips can be done until 10 am on March 20. Tickets will be available for release at 10 am on March 21. The quota for Anga Pradakshinam tokens will be released at 10 am on March 22, while the quota for Srivani Trust Break Darshanam will be available at 11 am. Additionally, the quota for free special entry darshan tokens for the elderly, chronically ill, and disabled will be released online at 3 pm. The quota for Rs. 300 tickets will be available at 10 am on March 24. For further details, devotees can visit the website [https://ttdevasthanams.ap.gov.in](https://ttdevasthanams.ap.gov.in), TTD suggested.



