TTD Releases June 2026 Tirumala Ticket Booking Schedule

Tirupati: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has announced the schedule for online booking of darshan, seva and accommodation tickets for June 2026 at Tirumala Venkateswara Temple.

According to TTD, Arjitha Seva tickets including Suprabhatham, Thomala, Archana and Ashtadala Pada Padmaradhana will be released online on March 18. Registration for the lucky dip will remain open till 10 am on March 20, and selected devotees must complete payment between March 20 and 22.

Tickets for Kalyanotsavam, Unjal Seva, Arjitha Brahmotsavam, Sahasra Deepalankara and other services will be released on March 21 at 10 am, followed by virtual seva slots at 3 pm the same day.

Angapradakshinam tokens will be issued on March 23 at 10 am, while Srivani Trust break darshan tickets will be released at 11 am. Special quotas for senior citizens, differently-abled and chronically ill devotees will be released at 3 pm.

The ₹300 special entry darshan tickets for June will be released on March 24 at 10 am, and accommodation booking will open at 3 pm the same day. Devotees can book tickets through the official TTD website in advance to avoid last-minute inconvenience.