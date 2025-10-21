TTD Receives ₹918.59 Crore In 11 Months

TIRUPATI: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams received donations amounting to ₹918.59 crore this year across its various charitable and service trusts, reflecting a significant rise in contributions from devotees over the past year.

The donations showed a “steady growth” between November 1 last year and October 15 this year-- the 11-month period after formation of the present TTD Trust Board led by chairman BR Naidu.

TTD officials claimed the improved focus on transparency and better donor engagement has helped strengthen the confidence of devotees, resulting in higher contributions, particularly through online channels. More importantly, this is also reflective of the growing popularity of mobile-phone- linked payment systems.

According to an official statement, ₹579.38 crore was received through online transactions, while ₹339.20 crore came through offline contributions. Data shows that most devotees preferred online donations for convenience and accountability, with many choosing to contribute regularly to multiple trusts.

Donations below ₹1,000 amounted to ₹96.87 lakh online and ₹72.57 lakh offline. Contributions below ₹1 lakh totaled ₹213.94 crore online and ₹9.21 crore offline.

In the ₹1 lakh to ₹5 lakh category, donations stood at ₹181.77 crore online and ₹43.54 crore offline.

Among the larger donations, contributions between ₹10 lakh and ₹25 lakh were the highest, reaching ₹160.59 crore online and ₹168.74 crore offline. Donations above ₹1 crore amounted to ₹3.08 crore online and ₹81.65 crore offline.

Chairman BR Naidu has directed officials to maintain high standards in donor management and ensure that every rupee is spent on intended welfare schemes. “The faith shown by devotees must be met with responsibility and openness,” he said.

The Sri Venkateswara (SV) Annaprasadam trust, which provides free meals to thousands of devotees daily, received the highest amount of ₹338.80 crore. The SV Aalayala Nirmanam (SRIVANI) trust, which funds temple construction and renovation, followed with ₹252.83 crore.

The Sri Balaji Arogyavara Prasadini scheme, which supports healthcare at TTD hospitals, received ₹97.97 crore, while the SV Pranadana trust, which offers free treatment for life-threatening diseases, received ₹66.53 crore.

Other major contributions include ₹56.77 crore to the Gosamrakshana trust, ₹33.47 crore to the Vidyadana trust, ₹30.02 crore to the Sri Balaji Institute of Surgery, Research and Rehabilitation for the Disabled trust, ₹20.46 crore to the Sarva Sreyas trust, ₹13.8 crore to the Veda Parirakshana trust, ₹6.29 crore to the SV Bhakthi Channel Trust, and ₹1.52 crore to the SVIMS trust.

A TTD donor cell official said, “Online donations are easier to track. Devotees receive receipts and updates on the trust’s welfare activities. Depending on the amount contributed, donors also receive privileges such as special darshan or accommodation.”