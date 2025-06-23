TTD Prepares Plan for Tirupati airport, Alipiri arch makeovers

Tirupati: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has launched an ambitious plan to redesign the Tirupati airport and Alipiri arch, aiming to infuse both structures with the spiritual essence of Lord Venkateswara. The initiative seeks to reinforce Tirupati’s identity as a gateway to devotion by integrating temple-inspired aesthetics into key public infrastructure.

Renowned art director and TTD trust board member, Anand Sai, has been entrusted with the design vision for the project. In this regard, a proposal has also been sent to the Union ministry of civil aviation to rename the airport as “Sri Venkateswara International Airport”, reflecting the sentiment that the current airport, despite its high footfall, lacks any cultural or spiritual representation.

“Apart from a mural inside the terminal, there’s no visual reference to Lord Venkateswara. The structure does not reflect our devotional legacy,” he said. The proposed redesigning of the airport facade will draw inspiration from the architectural elements of the Tirumala temple, intending to transform the space into a visual extension of the sacred hills.

While acknowledging that the airport falls under central government's jurisdiction, Anand Sai noted that the state government has the scope to undertake beautification works to align the facility with Tirumala’s spiritual significance.

The Alipiri arch, which marks the starting point for pilgrims going to Tirumala, is also set for a complete overhaul. The new design, Anand Sai said, will resemble a Maha Mandapam, incorporating traditional temple motifs and enduring construction techniques. “The arch will be clad entirely in stone, envisioned to stand strong for the next 500 years,” he said.

Facelifts are also planned for the Alipiri footpath, which sees thousands of devotees each day. Proposed upgrades include shaded rest areas, greenery, and spiritually themed installations along the trekking route. The TTD intends to move beyond minor repairs and undertake a holistic redesigning of the pilgrim pathway. These improvements will include narrative art displays depicting Lord Venkateswara’s history and associated traditions.

Anand Sai said detailed drawings are currently under preparation and will soon be submitted before Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy Chief Minister K. Pawan Kalyan, TTD chairman B.R. Naidu, and executive officer J. Syamala Rao for review. A 3D model is expected within a month, after which meetings with senior state and central officials, including Union civil aviation minister K. Rammohan Naidu, are expected for further approvals.