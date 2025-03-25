TTD mulls AI integration with Google Inc. for pilgrimage management

TIRUPATI: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) is exploring a collaboration with Google Inc. to integrate Artificial Intelligence (AI) into its pilgrimage management system. If implemented, it will become the first Hindu temple trust in the world to deploy AI-driven solutions on such a large scale, significantly enhancing the experience for millions of devotees visiting the hill shrine of Lord Venkateswara.

The initiative was discussed during the TTD board meeting held in Tirumala on Monday. Chairman B.R. Naidu, Executive Officer J. Syamala Rao, and Additional EO Ch. Venkaiah Chowdary confirmed that talks with Google are underway. AI technology is expected to streamline crowd management, optimise queue systems, and improve service efficiency, particularly for Sarva Darshan.

The TTD officials highlighted that AI-powered analytics would help predict peak pilgrimage hours, enable real-time monitoring of pilgrim influx, enhance resource allocation, and improve darshan scheduling. It will also aid in accommodation management and bolster security and surveillance. "TTD has always been at the forefront of leveraging technology for devotees' convenience, and AI integration will be a game-changer. By using AI-driven analytics and automation, we aim to reduce waiting times and enhance service delivery," they said.

Meanwhile, the board resolved to reclaim 36 acres of land previously allocated to Mumtaz Hotels and Devlok projects along the Alipiri-Cherlopalli road. Additionally, 15 acres under the AP Tourism Department and 20 acres allotted for the Science City project near Alipiri will also be retrieved. To facilitate this, TTD will provide 50 acres elsewhere to the tourism department. The decision aligns with Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu’s directive to revoke private land allocations near Alipiri to preserve the sanctity of the Seshachalam hills.

In a key decision, the board approved restoring the VIP Break Darshan slot to early morning on a trial basis, responding to repeated requests from devotees. It also sanctioned the merger of the SRIVANI Trust, which holds approximately ₹1,400 crore, into a new entity dedicated to temple construction and restoration efforts across India and abroad.

Discussions were also held on increasing salaries and improving medical benefits for Potu workers. The board approved financial assistance for temple reconstruction projects at several locations and decided to cancel donation passbooks issued to past suppliers of organic products. Measures will be taken to identify and remove unauthorised shops in Tirumala. Additionally, the board resolved to form a new Agama Advisory Committee to oversee temple rituals and religious guidelines.