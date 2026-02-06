TTD: Muddada Ravichandra Takes Charge as EO

TIRUPATI: Senior IAS officer Muddada Ravichandra assumed charge as the executive officer of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) in Tirumala on Friday as per traditional temple customs.

After offering prayers at the Sri Varaha Swamy temple, he proceeded to the Mahadwaram of the Tirumala temple through the Vaikuntham queue complex and had darshan of Lord Venkateswara. He took oath as the EO and ex-officio member of the TTD Board at Bangaru Vakili.

The oath was administered to him by TTD additional executive officer Ch. Venkaiah Chowdary.

Ravichandra is a 1996-batch officer of the Andhra Pradesh cadre. A graduate in mechanical engineering, he began his career as assistant collector in Asifabad, Adilabad district, and later served as collector of Chittoor, Nellore and East Godavari districts. He also worked as member secretary to the AP pollution control board in the undivided state.

Muddada worked in several departments including the finance, social welfare, tribal welfare, health and CMO. He was secretary (expenditure) in the finance department for four years and later worked in the social and tribal welfare departments. During the Covid-19 pandemic, he served as secretary and later as PS-in-charge of Covid management and vaccination. He was serving as PS to the Chief Minister before being appointed the TTD EO (full additional charge).

Speaking to the media, Ravichandra said he prayed to Lord Venkateswara to give him the strength to serve the devotees with devotion and dedication. He promised to work in coordination with the TTD Board to improve pilgrim services.