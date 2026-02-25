TTD Moves Legally Against Fake Websites Duping Tirumala Pilgrims

Tirupati: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has initiated legal action against fake websites misusing the Tirumala temple’s name and images to cheat devotees, after an inquiry confirmed cases of online accommodation fraud in Tirumala.

The action follows a complaint received by the state government from a Kerala-based devotee, C.K. Suresh Babu, who alleged that he was cheated by an individual claiming to arrange accommodation in Tirumala under the name “Karnataka Pravasi Soudha”. Acting on the complaint, the TTD vigilance and security department conducted an inquiry and found that unauthorised websites had been created using the name of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams and photographs of the Tirumala temple to mislead pilgrims.

Officials said the fake portals appeared prominently in Google searches and offered darshan, seva tickets and accommodation bookings. Devotees were asked to make online payments, but upon reaching Tirumala discovered that no rooms or services had been booked. In several instances, victims were unable to trace those who collected the money.

Following the findings, the TTD IT wing lodged complaints with the police seeking criminal action against the operators of the fake websites. Cases have also been registered under copyright laws against portals that illegally used TTD logos and temple images. Officials said steps are being taken to identify and block such websites to prevent further cheating.

TTD appealed to pilgrims to book darshan, accommodation and seva tickets only through its official website and not to rely on agents or unauthorised portals. Devotees were also urged to immediately report any suspicious websites, phone calls or payment requests to enable prompt action.