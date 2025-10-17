TTD May Revert To Traditional Two-day Vaikunta Dwaram Practice

Tirupati: A fresh debate has emerged over the duration for which the sacred Vaikunta Dwaram at the Tirumala Sri Venkateswara Temple should remain open this December. The matter has gained attention among devotees and temple authorities as the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) is reportedly considering reverting to the traditional two-day practice.

This year, Vaikunta Ekadasi falls on December 31 and Vaikunta Dwadashi on January 1, 2026. Traditionally, the Vaikunta Dwaram—considered the gateway to salvation—is opened only on these two auspicious days. However, in 2020, the then TTD trust board extended darshan through the Vaikunta Dwaram for ten days, taking inspiration from the Srirangam temple in Tamil Nadu.

The extended schedule, introduced during the previous YSR Congress government, aimed to manage heavy crowds and allow more devotees to avail themselves of the special darshan. Since then, the ten-day practice has continued, attracting lakhs of devotees annually. During the 2025 Vaikunta Dwara Darshan, nearly eight lakh pilgrims visited Tirumala. However, the large turnout led to a stampede at a ticket counter in Tirupati on January 8, which claimed six lives and injured several others, prompting criticism and demands for a review.

Religious scholars and spiritual leaders have urged a return to tradition. Sadhu Parishad state president Srinivasa Ananda Saraswati met TTD executive officer Anil Kumar Singhal and submitted a memorandum requesting that the Vaikunta Dwaram be opened only for two days. “As per Agama Shastra, the sacred gate should be opened only on Ekadasi and Dwadashi. Extending it beyond these days goes against the scriptures and temple customs,” he said, alleging that the earlier decision was influenced by financial rather than devotional motives.

Sources said the TTD has begun consultations with Agama scholars, priests, and temple experts to review the matter. On Wednesday, TTD chairman B R Naidu, executive officer Anil Kumar Singhal, additional EO Ch Venkayya Chowdary, and other senior officials reportedly discussed the issue. A final decision on whether the Vaikunta Dwaram will remain open for ten days or revert to the traditional two days is expected soon.