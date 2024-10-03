TTD makes elaborate arrangements for Brahmotsavams

TIRUPATI: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has made all arrangements for the annual Brahmotsavams set to begin on Friday with the Dhwajarohanam.

Briefing media at Tirumala on Thursday, TTD executive officer (EO) J. Syamala Rao and additional EO Ch. Venkaiah Chowdary said the first day's events include Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu offering Pattu Vastrams at the Srivari Temple on behalf of the state government. Thereafter, the CM will have the darshan of Lord Venkateswara before releasing the 2025 TTD calendars and taking part in the Peddasesha Vahana Seva.

The EO said on October 5, the Chief Minister will inaugurate the newly constructed Vakulamatha Centralised Kitchen developed at a cost of ₹13.45 crore. This facility, located behind the Panchajanyam Rest House, will streamline the Annaprasadam service, ensuring that pilgrims visiting Tirumala are served their meal efficiently.

Syamala Rao underlined that to manage the heavy influx of devotees, TTD has cancelled all Arjita sevas, Angapradakshinam, VIP break darshans (except protocol) and privileged darshans, including for parents with infants and senior citizens.

Special arrangements have been made for the Garuda Seva, scheduled on October 8, when around 3.5 lakh pilgrims are expected. Galleries along the four Mada streets have been prepared to accommodate nearly two lakh devotees. Cultural programmes featuring artistes from 19 states will enhance the devotional atmosphere during the Vahana Sevas.

The EO said information centres have been set up at 10 locations to assist pilgrims.

Over 400 APSRTC buses will be deployed to facilitate transport of devotees. These vehicles will make around 2,000 round trips on normal days and 3,000 on the day of Garuda Seva.

TTD has increased Annaprasadam servings from 1.75 lakh last year to 2 lakh this year. Drinking water facilities have been expanded. 600 additional sanitary workers are being deployed to ensure cleanliness. Security for Brahmotsavams will be ensured by 5,115 police personnel and an additional force of 1,100 on the Garuda Seva day. They will be in addition to 1,250 TTD vigilance and security personnel, NDRF and SDRF teams, apart from NCC cadets.

The ghat roads between Tirumala and Tirupati will remain open 24x7 during the Brahmotsavams, though two-wheeler movement will not be allowed from 9 PM on October 7 to 6 AM on October 9.

Special parking arrangements for vehicles have been made at both Tirumala and Tirupati.