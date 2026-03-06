TTD Lodges Police Complaint Over Cutting of Cake in Tirumala

TIRUPATI: Authorities at Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) have lodged a complaint with the police after two former contestants of the Bigg Boss Telugu reality show allegedly celebrated a birthday by cutting a cake at a guest house in Tirumala in violation of the devasthanam regulations.

According to officials, Tanuja Puttaswamy and Divvela Madhuri visited Tirumala on Thursday for darshan. The day coincided with Tanuja’s birthday. To celebrate the birthday, they reportedly cut a cake in their room at the Sri Vibhava Guest House near the Sri Padmavathi Inquiry Office area.

TTD officials said bringing cakes or holding birthday celebrations or similar events are not permitted atop Tirumala to preserve the spiritual atmosphere atop the hill shrine.

The guest house had reportedly been allotted to MLC Duvvada Srinivas, who had arrived in Tirumala along with Tanuja and Madhuri. The birthday celebration had been recorded on video and later shared on social media.

Following this, the TTD Vigilance and Security department lodged a complaint with the police seeking legal action against Tanuja and Madhuri. Police have initiated an inquiry into the incident.

Further, the temple administration has ordered an internal inquiry into the possible lapses in security checks at Alipiri.

Madhuri and Srinivas had earlier been involved in a controversy over a photo shoot in front of the main temple in Tirumala.