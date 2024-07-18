TTD limits Srivani quota from July 22

Tirumala: In view of the increasing pilgrim crowd to Tirumala, TTD has decided to reduce the Srivani Trust tickets, which comes into effect from Monday, July 22, onwards.



The online quota of Srivani tickets remains the same at 500, while among the daily quota of 1000 tickets offline, 100 will be issued at Tirupati airport and 900 at Gokulam rest house in Tirumala.

The devotees are requested to make note of this and co-operate with TTD.