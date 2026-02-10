TTD Laddus: Hindu Groups Seek Action Against YSRC for Ghee Adulteration

Tirupati: Hindu religious organisations staged a protest at Alipiri here on Monday, alleging that serious mismanagement occurred in Tirumala during the five-year YSRC rule.

The demonstrators sought strict punishment for those responsible for the alleged adulteration of Srivari Laddu prasadam.

Addressing the gathering, Saduvula coordinator Atluri Narayana Rao said adulteration of the laddu prasadam was not a mere lapse but a grave offence, as it affected the faith of millions of devotees. Incidents reported in Tirumala over the past five years were part of deliberate conspiracies, he alleged, and called for the setting up of a fast-track court to ensure swift punishment to the accused.

The Hindu outfits urged the government to order a probe by a sitting judge into all alleged conspiracies in Tirumala during the YSRC term.

Rao urged the devotees and the public for a voluntary boycott of the YSRC. He said, “Despite details emerging in the SIT report on the adulterated ghee issue, the YSRC continued to deny that any adulteration took place. This pointed to deeper conspiracies.

Present at the protest were Shivananda Swami, T. Omkar, Rajeswarananda Swami, Kala Bhairaveswara Swami, Neelakantha Swami, Anjali Mataji, Om Sri Mataji and other representatives of various Hindu organisations.