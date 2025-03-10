TTD-IOCL Start Building Rs 11.85 Crore Biogas Plant Atop Tirumala

Tirupati: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), in collaboration with the Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), has initiated construction of a biogas plant in Tirumala. The Rs 11.85 crore project is aimed at converting organic waste on Tirumala into biogas to support the temple’s cooking operations.

The plant, being built over a 2.22-acre site at Kakulamanu Dibba near Gogarbham Dam, is designed to process 40–50 tonnes of food and wet waste per day. TTD is contributing Rs 5.80 crore for the project, while IOCL will spend the remaining amount.

Once operational, the biogas produced will be transported through a 2.5 km pipeline to the Matrusri Tarigonda Vengamamba Anna Prasadam Complex for cooking meals served free to devotees. A senior TTD official said, "By harnessing renewable energy, we aim to reduce reliance on conventional fuels, while managing the organic waste efficiently."

Tirumala town currently requires about 3.335 metric tonnes of LPG daily. The proposed solar steam cooking system of NREDCAP is expected to reduce LPG usage by one-third. The biogas plant, once fully functional, will produce 1.75–2.00 MT of compressed biogas daily.

“If the plant maintains a daily output of at least 1.5 MT of biogas, it could significantly lower LPG dependency and generate annual savings of around Rs 2 crore for TTD,” the official stated.

As per reports, Tirumala has accumulated nearly 2.45 lakh MT of legacy waste over the years. Of this, 1.85 lakh MT has been processed and disposed of. The remaining legacy waste continues to pose logistical and environmental challenges. The hill town generates 60–70 MT of dry and wet waste daily.

TTD executive officer J. Syamala Rao said, "Our objective is not only to clear legacy waste but also to create an efficient, eco-friendly system for the future. We are committed to transforming waste into valuable resources while minimising its environmental impact."