TTD Invites Chief Minister For Tirumala Brahmotsavams

TIRUPATI: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) chairman B.R. Naidu, executive officer Anil Kumar Singhal and additional EO Ch. Venkaiah Chowdary on Wednesday extended a formal invitation to Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu for the annual Brahmotsavams of Lord Venkateswara, beginning on September 24 at Tirumala.

The TTD delegation met the Chief Minister at his camp office in Velagapudi and handed over the Brahmotsavam invitation booklet. Vedic scholars of the TTD blessed the Chief Minister on the occasion, while the chairman and EO briefed him about the arrangements being made for the festival, which will run from September 24 to October 2.

The festivities will commence with ‘Ankurarpanam’ on September 23, followed by ‘Dwajarohanam’ in the auspicious Meena Lagnam between 5.43 PM and 6.15 PM on September 24. As part of tradition, the Chief Minister will offer a pair of silk ‘vastrams’ to the presiding deity on behalf of the State government and participate in the ‘Pedda Sesha Vahanam Seva’ on the same evening. On September 25, he is scheduled to inaugurate the PAC-5 Venkatadri Nilayam Complex and release the TTD’s 2026 calendar and diary.

TTD has prepared an elaborate action plan for the smooth conduct of the nine-day event. Additional EO Chowdary said 4,200 police personnel and 1,500 vigilance staff will be deployed, with a Command Control System in place to monitor real-time crowd movement. About 435 APSRTC buses will operate daily, while 23 parking zones have been arranged in Tirumala. The Mada street galleries can accommodate about two lakh devotees, with arrangements in place for smooth viewing of the vahana sevas.