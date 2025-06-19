TTD Introduces Free APSRTC Bus Services for Devotees in Tirumala

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Additional EO C.H. Venkaiah Chowdhury announced the launch of free APSRTC bus services to transport devotees across Tirumala.

On Thursday, he flagged off the buses at Ashwini Hospital Circle. Speaking at the event, Chowdhury explained that the initiative aims to curb excessive charges by private vehicles and reduce pollution. He expressed gratitude to APSRTC management for their positive response and support.

The RTC buses will operate on the same routes as the Srivari Dharma Rathas, providing free transportation for devotees between various areas in Tirumala.