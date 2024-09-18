TTD Hosts Food Safety Awareness Programme for Tirumala Hoteliers

 Top
Avinash P. Subramanyam
17 Sep 2024 6:57 PM GMT
TTD executive officer J. Syamala Rao, addressing the attendees, stressed the significance of maintaining high standards of hygiene for the well-being of pilgrims.(Image credit:X)

Tirupati:To enhance pilgrims' health, safety, and security, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) held a Food Safety Awareness Program for local hoteliers in Tirumala on Tuesday. The event, which took place at Asthana Mandapam, was a joint initiative of TTD’s health wing, estates department, and the Food Safety Department.

TTD executive officer J. Syamala Rao, addressing the attendees, stressed the significance of maintaining high standards of hygiene for the well-being of pilgrims. “The health of devotees visiting Tirumala is our highest priority,” Rao declared. He warned eateries, particularly fast-food establishments, to comply strictly with Food Safety Laws or face repercussions.

The programme included a detailed presentation by Food Safety Controller Purnachandra Rao, who outlined essential hygienic and sanitary practices for local restaurants and eateries. Rao also introduced the Food Safety Training and Certification (FoSTaC) program, an initiative led by TTD’s Executive Officer.

Key topics covered included safe food handling practices, managing physical, chemical, and biological hazards, proper waste disposal, displaying necessary licenses, and the consequences of non-compliance with food safety regulations.

TTD deputy executive officer for health, Asha Jyothi, announced that the training program will be conducted quarterly, with regular assessments of hygiene practices at eateries. Also present were Deputy Executive Officer (Estates) Venkateswarlu, Tirumala Health Officer Dr. Madhusudhana Prasad, FoSTaC Trainer Anjaneyulu, and Tirumala Food Safety Officer Jagadeesh, alongside representatives from various local eateries.

About the AuthorAvinash P. Subramanyam
A diligent journalist based in Tirupati, showcasing a strong track record of creative idea generation. Recognized as a team player adept at achieving results. Experienced in reporting on diverse subjects, notably major socio-political events. Active in the field since 2015.

