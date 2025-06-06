TTD Ghee Case: SIT Likely To Issue Notices To Two Former Officials

Tirupati: The investigations into the supply of adulterated ghee to TTD would progress as the special investigation team plans issuing of notices to two former officials who held key positions in the temple board.



Sources said the notices could be issued in phases, beginning with one individual.SIT questioned Appanna, the personal assistant to former TTD chairman YV Subba Reddy. He appeared before the SIT in Tirupati on Tuesday evening. The questioning was in connection with procurement procedures during Reddy’s tenure, particularly ghee that was later found to be adulterated.The SIT is trying to understand what internal decisions were made during that time, who handled supplier contracts, and whether any lapses or irregularities occurred.Appanna is believed to have provided some details that led investigators to investigate the role of two former officials.Since the SIT probe began in November 2024, it has largely focused on dairy companies and staff directly involved in the supply chain. So far, eight people have been arrested, six from dairies and two TTD employees. Investigation may now include individuals who held decision-making authority in TTD.In a related development, SIT officials have detained a Kolkata-based businessman named Jyotish, who is alleged to have supplied raw materials used in the adulterated ghee. He is said to be associated with Pomil Jain, director of Bhole Baba Dairy, an accused in the case. Officials say materials were supplied without proper documentation. Jyotish has been brought to Tirupati for questioning.The SIT is expected to continue questioning throughout the week.