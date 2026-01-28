TTD Ghee Adulteration Row Sparks Political Storm; Cabinet Seeks SIT Report

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh Cabinet on Wednesday held extensive discussions on the political controversy surrounding the ghee adulteration in preparation of TTD laddus, and the allegations being made by the opposition over the special investigation team’s report.

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu reiterated that the government would respond only after the SIT report is officially made public, and urged ministers to remain vigilant.The cabinet took note of the “misleading propaganda” by the YSR Congress. Ministers expressed concern over statements by YSRC leaders that the SIT had given TTD a “clean chit” by concluding that no adulteration took place in the ghee used by devasthanam for laddu preparations.Not convinced, the cabinet decided to formally obtain a copy of the SIT report.Officials briefed the cabinet that the SIT, constituted under the supervision of the CBI, has filed a charge-sheet. In the interim, Naidu asked ministers to refrain from making public comments. “Let us examine it first,” he said.Ministers noted that officials had clearly stated that the adulteration occurred during the previous YSRC government’s term. They pointed to alleged financial irregularities, including the deposit of about `4.5 crore into an account linked to the personal assistant of YV Subba Reddy.The cabinet meeting also noted that, as per official assessments, the dairies involved in supplying the ghee to TTD neither had the required milk procurement capacity nor the infrastructure to produce the quantities supplied. Some dairies allegedly resorted to mixing chemicals to manufacture ghee.The chief minister made sharp remarks on the issue and recalled the earlier cases to underline a similar pattern. He criticised YSRC leaders for opposing the formation of an SIT and approaching the Supreme Court. Yet, he said, they are spreading false narratives now.Emphasizing caution, Naidu advised all ministers to remain vigilant and reiterated that the government would respond officially only after the SIT report is formally made public.Education Minister Nara Lokesh launched a scathing attack on YSRC chief and former chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. He said, “Only Jagan Reddy could commit such a grave sin and still try to deny it.”Lokesh held a breakfast meeting with ministers at his Undavalli camp office. He raised the issue of adulterated ghee in the Tirupati laddus. He lashed out at Jagan Reddy, saying that even after it was confirmed that adulteration had occurred in the Tirupati laddus, he was “distorting the report and misleading the public.”The minister stated that creating adulterated ghee without any milk content and desecrating the divine offering was an unforgivable crime. The minister said Jagan Reddy “not only caused a scam worth hundreds of crores but is now attempting to mislead the public with falsehoods.”In the meeting with ministerial colleagues, Lokesh suggested that they strongly counter the YSRC's “conspiracies” and expose their misdeeds to the people.