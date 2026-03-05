TTD Focuses On Increasing Greenery at Ramatheertham Hill

KADAPA: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has initiated measures to enhance greenery on the Ramatheertham and Lakshmanatheertham hills located near the Sri Kodandarama Swamy Temple at Ontimitta in Kadapa district.

The initiative follows directions from Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu to improve greenery around the historic temple premises. Acting on the instructions, the TTD forest department has prepared a plan to plant tree species suitable for the local climatic conditions and capable of surviving in rocky terrain.

TTD joint executive officer V. Veerabrahmam inspected the Ramatheertham hill on Thursday and offered several suggestions to officials from the forest and engineering departments.

The Ramatheertham and Lakshmanatheertham hills together span about 10 hectares. As the terrain consists largely of rocks, The TTD has begun planting tree varieties that can grow between rocky surfaces. As part of a pilot project, saplings of Raavi, Marri, Tellamaddi, and Jeelugu have been planted. The TTD plans to plant around 3,000 saplings in phases.