TTD Expands Feedback Collection To Improve Devotee Services

As part of this effort, TTD is collecting responses through Interactive Voice Response System (IVRS) surveys, WhatsApp-based digital forms, and manual surveys conducted by Srivari Sevaks using mobile applications. These feedback tools cover areas such as annaprasadam, darshan arrangements, accommodation, cleanliness, queue systems, and luggage counters.Through the IVRS mode, devotees are asked 16 questions related to their experience, including food quality, Kalyanakatta facilities, temple access, queue line arrangements, and room allocation.In the WhatsApp-based system, QR codes placed at various locations in Tirumala and Tirupati lead pilgrims to a feedback page linked to WhatsApp number 9399399399. Devotees can select a specific department, such as laddu prasadam, rooms, or sanitation, and submit their views.Additionally, Srivari Sevaks are gathering feedback directly from devotees using a TTD-developed app. The responses are recorded based on a set of predefined questions to ensure consistency and accuracy. “TTD is also working on adding a feedback feature to its official mobile application and booking portal to make it more accessible to devotees in the future,” a senior TTD official said.According to the officials, the feedback being collected is helping TTD understand devotees’ expectations and areas where services can be strengthened. Devotees are encouraged to use the available channels and share their suggestions to support improvements in both online and on-ground services.